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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1600/01
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Hand blender - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1600/01 - English (US)
All (7)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Can I set my Philips hand blender’s power to “ON” permanently?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
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