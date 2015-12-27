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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
  • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2056/01

Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing

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With 450W and motor overheating protection

Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

  • 450W

  • 1 L Plastic jar

  • 4 stars stainless steel blade

  • with mill

Break-resistant plastic jar

Break-resistant plastic jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

Technical Specifications

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