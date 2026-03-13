2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2505/91
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Viva Collection OnionChef - English (US)
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more. - English (US)
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put boiling ingredients in the Philips chopper bowl?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with the Philips OnionChef?
Can I sharpen the Philips onion chopper blade myself?
Why do I need two blades for my Philips OnionChef?
What is the Philips OnionChef chopper basket used for?
What can I process with the Philips OnionChef blade unit and basket?
Which size should the food processed in my Philips OnionChef have?
How do I use the second speed of my Philips OnionChef?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?