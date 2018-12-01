2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2723/20
High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning.
2.3 Kg/min
1800W blocked power
White
500W nominal, 1800W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.
The 3 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3, 5 & 8 mm) adapts to your own mincing style and dishes. From the ultra small 3mm to the coarser 8mm.
The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.