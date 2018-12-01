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2 year warranty

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  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene
  • High performance mincing, supreme hygiene

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMeat mincer

HR2723/20

High performance mincing, supreme hygiene

This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning.

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InsertClean for fast effortless cleaning

High performance mincing, supreme hygiene

  • 2.3 Kg/min

  • 1800W blocked power

  • White

Mincing capacity of up to 2.3kgs in 1 minute

Mincing capacity of up to 2.3kgs in 1 minute

500W nominal, 1800W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.

3 Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3mm, 5mm and 8mm)

3 Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3mm, 5mm and 8mm)

The 3 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3, 5 & 8 mm) adapts to your own mincing style and dishes. From the ultra small 3mm to the coarser 8mm.

Durable metal coupling can sustain heavy duty mincing

The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.

Technical Specifications

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