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  • Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise Fresh juice without the noise

    Avance Collection Citrus press

    HR2752/90

    Fresh juice without the noise

    This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Citrus press

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    See all Citrus Juicer

    Fresh juice without the noise

    Most silent citrus press

    • Direct flow
    • metal sieve
    • Drip stop
    • Dust cover
    Stops the dripping

    Stops the dripping

    When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.

    2 year guarantee

    2 year guarantee

    With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

    Powerful 85 Watt motor

    Powerful 85 Watt motor

    Ultra silent motor

    Ultra silent motor

    Dust-free

    Dust-free

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      PP
      Product Type
      Citrus Press
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      1 m
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      Jar material
      N/A
      Blade Material
      N/A
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      N/A
      Warranty
      Yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      85W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic blade stop
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      10, 4 cm
      Product Width
      10, 4 cm
      Product Height
      11,2 cm

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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