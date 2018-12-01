HR2752/90
Fresh juice without the noise
This Philips citrus press is so silent that you can enjoy a quiet start of the day. And its 85 W powerful motor makes the job very easy.See all benefits
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When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the citrus press from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
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Country of Origin
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