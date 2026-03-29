Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
3000 Series Food processor
Support
HR7301/90
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily routine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance! - English (US)
All (5)
Should I clean my Philips food processor before first use?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How do I assemble the Philips Food Processor accessory?
How to clean my Philips food processor
How to store the tools for my Philips food processor
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
My Philips Food Processor cannot knead the dough well
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you