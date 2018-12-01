2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7628/00
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 25 functions
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.