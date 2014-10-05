2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7958/01
Unbeatable results, easier than you think
Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought!
900 W
7 speeds and pulse
Easy 6-in 1 set up
Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.
Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.
Multiple speeds and pulse gives maximum control for unlimited variety of recipes.