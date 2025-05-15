2 year warranty
QP210
Create your look easily
OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
Shave, shape, simple
1 x Original Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.
OneBlade is designed not to cut too close, so your skin can feel more comfortable. The dual protection system combines a glide coating with rounded tips to help the blade move smoothly over your skin — even when you shave against the grain.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.