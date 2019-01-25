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All series

  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily
  • Create your look easily

OneBladeOriginal Blade

QP220/51

Create your look easily

OneBlade's dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair

See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP2724/10

OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP1424/10

OneBlade

OneBlade
Face + Body

QP2824/10

For Face

Create your look easily

  • Shave. Shape. Simple.

  • 2 x Original Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.