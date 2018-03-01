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Discontinued

Philips AventDesign gift set

SCD628/01

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

The Elephant gift set for girls is the ideal gift to give to moms and their precious babies. A handy collection including one Natural bottle, two soothers and a soother clip.

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Bottle, soother and soother clip set

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 1 Natural

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow Flow Nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

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