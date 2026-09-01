2 year warranty
New
SCF091/43
Extra gentle for sensitive skin
Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: my baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft pacifier.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
For sensitive skin
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
6-18m
Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.