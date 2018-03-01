2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF176/68
Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
With glow in the dark handle
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year