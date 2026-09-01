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2 year warranty

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Philips Avent Pacifier ultra air

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Philips Avent Pacifierultra air

SCF349/47

Philips Avent Pacifier ultra air

New

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 618.3 kB
  • 1 September 2026

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