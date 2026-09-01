Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.