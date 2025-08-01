Other items in the box
- Quick install guide
- Warranty Card
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
TAS2000B/00
Lights up and packs a punch
Get out there with the splash-proof compact speaker that gives you up to 20 hours play time on a single charge. Funky LED lights set the vibe, Bass+ delivers deep bass at any volume, and you can connect to other speakers for bigger sound.See all benefits
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This compact portable speaker packs a punch for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of rich sound. Twin passive radiators and our exclusive Bass+ technology keep the bass deep and tight—even if you’re listening at lower volumes. There’s also a built-in mic, so if a call comes in you can take it hands-free.
With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A 30-minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.
Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steady connection for seamless streaming. Multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can plug a portable music player or a thumb drive into the USB-A port on the speaker.
Our handy companion app lets you select a source, control playback and Bass+, switch between different light modes, check battery life, and more. Plus, an in-app PartyLink mode makes it simple to connect to other speakers via Auracast™ for even bigger sound.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in this product, and our packaging is plastic-free.
Inserts are printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink, and the packaging itself is made from FSC-certified recycled cardboard.
Want more? You can pair with another TAS2000 speaker for True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Or go bigger and use Auracast™ to broadcast what you’re playing out to other compatible speakers: the LC3 codec is supported for better sound, and setup is simple via our companion app.
As the beats flow, colorful RGB LED lights pulse over and around the twin passive radiators. There are five different light modes to choose from. Simply press the light button on the speaker or use our companion app to get started—and let everyone know you came to party.
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