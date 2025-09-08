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2 year warranty

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  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.
  • Big sound. Epic bass.

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX5000/98

Big sound. Epic bass.

Bring on the bass beats! This party speaker plays loud with a whole lot of feeling. Our Bass+ tech delivers deep, distortion-free bass at any volume. Full-speaker party lights, dual mic and guitar inputs, and echo effects bring the fun.

See all benefits

Big sound. Epic bass.

  • 200 W max (100 W RMS), Bass+

  • Full-speaker lightshow

  • Bluetooth® Auracast™ and TWS

  • AC or battery power

Big sound for epic parties. 100 W RMS and Bass+

Big sound for epic parties. 100 W RMS and Bass+

Love a good bassline? With two 8” woofers and our exclusive Bass+ technology, the bass on this party speaker will sound deep, rich, and full—even if you’re listening at lower volumes while chilling out at the end of the night. You get 200 W max (100 W RMS) of earth-shaking sound, and two 2” tweeters mean vocals don’t just sing, they soar.

Cue the tunes! Bluetooth®, aux-in, and USB playback

Cue the tunes! Bluetooth®, aux-in, and USB playback

Stream your playlists, plug in a USB drive, or go ahead and hook up your DJ decks or CD player via audio-in. If you’re streaming tunes, Bluetooth® 6.0 brings you a faster, steadier connection for better sound quality that won’t dip. It also gives you a wider range so you can control those playlists from practically anywhere in the party.

TWS and Auracast™ for multi-speaker setups

TWS and Auracast™ for multi-speaker setups

Want more? For a wider soundstage, you can pair with another TAX5000 speaker via True Wireless Stereo (TWS). For bigger events or the ultimate house party, you can broadcast the tunes to as many Auracast™ compatible speakers as you could ever need! Send the beats around the house or create a wall of sound in one room.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. The IPX4 rating means the product is protected against water splashed from all directions.

  3. AC plug and quantity varies by region.

  4. Music play time depends on volume level and audio content.