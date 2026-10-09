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New

Philips PowerUp 20Cordless Vacuum

XC2213/10

Fast, powerful everyday cleaning

PowerUp pulls in more dirt from every direction with its 360° nozzle and up to 100 AW(2) suction for faster cleaning. Anti-tangle design and easy-open bucket for easy maintenance. Up to 50 min (5) runtime and 3 accessories for a full-home clean.

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Pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums (1)

Fast, powerful everyday cleaning

  • High performance up to 100 AW (2)

  • 360° nozzle lifts 99.99% dust(4) in all directions

  • Up to 50 min runtime(5)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

PowerUp technology amplifies suction on hard floors and carpets with its patented V-shaped nozzle design and high-powered motor, pulling in more dirt with less effort for up to 50% cleaner floors. (3).

Patented 360° nozzle cleans from all directions

Patented 360° nozzle cleans from all directions

The patented PowerUp nozzle delivers 360° suction from every direction, forward, backward and sideways, for faster cleaning so no need to go over the same area multiple times. Its high-performance design captures up to 99.99%(4) of dust from floors.

100AW(2) suction for daily messes

100AW(2) suction for daily messes

Suction power up to 100 AW(2) – our cordless stick lifts embedded dirt, dust and hair to deeply clean carpets, hard floors, and upholstery – be confident that every corner is thoroughly clean.

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Highest average dust and debris pick up, on hard and soft floors, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. high-end stick vacuums without backward suctions, EU, 2025.

  2. (2) IEC 62885-4:2023 (Ed.1.1) Sec. 5.11, in Turbo mode at the inlet.

  3. (3) "Cleaner" refers to less remaining debris and dust, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. Average of top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.

  4. (4) On hard floor, in the highest mode.

  5. (5) In Eco mode, on hard floors, on handheld.

  6. (6) ≥99.9% , 0.5-0.7μm, Whole-Machine Filtration tested based on the IEC 62885-4. Allergens refers to non-living matter.

  7. (7) With dry nozzle on hard floors.