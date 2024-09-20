TriActive multi LED nozzle guides with LED on all floortypes

The TriActive Multi LED nozzle is engineered with triple action to clean up to 99.9% of dust and dirt in a single stroke(5). It has great dust pick-up on both soft and hard floors, and reveals the tiniest dust particles, giving you precise guidance on where to focus as you go. As well as small specks of dust, it sweeps away coarse dust and hairs too. The nozzle cleans up to 3mm close to edges and into corners.