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New

Philips PowerUp 50Cordless Vacuum

XC5245/10

Faster cleaning. More powerful. For longer(2)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt with its 360° anti-hair nozzle & up to 200 AW suction. Easy cleaning with an easy-open bucket, flex tube & 5 tools. Up to 65 min runtime, pet & upholstery turbo brush and all-direction suction for faster cleaning.

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Pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

Faster cleaning. More powerful. For longer(2)

  • High performance up to 200 AW(4)

  • 360° suction lifts 99.99% of dust(5)

  • Up to 65 min runtime(6)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

PowerUp pulls in more dirt than regular stick vacuums(1)

PowerUp technology amplifies suction on hard floors and carpets with its patented V-shaped nozzle design and high-powered motor, pulling in more dirt with less effort for up to 50% cleaner floors(3).

Patented 360° nozzle cleans in every direction

Patented 360° nozzle cleans in every direction

Unlike most vacuum cleaners, the patented PowerUp nozzle delivers 360° suction from every direction, forward, backward and sideways, for faster cleaning, so there is no need to go over the same area multiple times. Its high-performance design captures up to 99.99%(5) of dust from floors.

200 AW(4) suction - for powerful deep cleaning

200 AW(4) suction - for powerful deep cleaning

Suction power up to 200 AW(4) – our powerful cordless stick lifts embedded dirt, dust and hair to deeply clean carpets, hard floors, and upholstery – be confident that every corner is thoroughly clean.

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Highest average of dust and debris pick up, on hard and soft floors, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.

  2. (2) vs Philips PowerUp 30.

  3. (3) "Cleaner" refers to less remaining debris and dust, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. average of top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.

  4. (4) IEC 62885-4:2023 (Ed.1.1) Sec. 5.11, in Boost mode at the inlet.

  5. (5) On hard floor, in the highest mode​.

  6. (6) In Eco mode, on handheld.

  7. (7) Based on IEST-RP-CC001.7-2022 HEPA (type A). Allergens refers to non-living matter.

  8. (8) With dry nozzle on hard floors.