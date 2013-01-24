Home
    auh bed masthead


    Developing a new bed management process for performance improvement in healthcare

    Building a successful bed management system

     

    Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking for validation and implementation support to achieve future-state process workflows with a new bed capacity management system.

    The new bed management system aligns closely with earlier operational recommendations, including performance improvement, standardization, and change management initiatives for increased throughput and improved communications.

    Philips consultants helped to develop new processes aimed to providing real-time views of current census for incoming/outgoing patients. By initiating these changes it is anticipated that AU Health will receive many successful outcomes within the first year, such as:
     

    • Improved bed management service performance
    • Reduced Length of Stay (LOS) index and bed request cycles
    • Achieve $1.1m savings as a result of the program
    AUH Logo
    Excellent processes have been implemented resulting in system alignment and integration of clinical throughput utilizing the newly implemented Bed Management System. Performance Improvement outcomes aligned with this project are reflecting enhancements with key metrics such as bed assignment times, discharge complete times, and transport times.”

    -Laura Brower, RN

    VP, Chief Nursing Officer, & Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs AU Health System

    Our Approach

    The Philips consultants developed a future-state bed management system to increase transparency and standardization, reduce manual and duplicative efforts, and improve communications.

    Working closely with AU Health stakeholders, the team implemented change management programs and approved performance improvement metrics, targets, and measurement processes.

    A monitoring plan was also put in place to help achieve the established targets and create a sustainable model for continued improvement.
    ed transfer workflow
    Philips created new bed management process workflows to improve efficiencies and provide transparency.

    Results*


    The new bed management processes will help AU Health to improve efficiency and communication, providing real-time views of current census for incoming/outgoing patients.

    AU Health has achieved the following results, six months post implementation: 

     

    • 28% reduction in  the time between when bed is requested to bed assignment
    • Transportation trips taking under 25 minutes to complete has increased by 27%
    • On track for achieving $1.1m savings as a result of the program
    *Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
