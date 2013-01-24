The team provided a detailed, data-driven proposal for CT workflow improvement for Lowell General Hospital administrators. It was well received. Patient process changes were implemented, including workflow and examination schedule adjustments.
Within three months of making these changes – some simple and some complex – LGH improved patient throughput issues, streamlined daily processes, and improved CT workflow*.
“The expertise and collaborative approach, along with the sophistication of the tool itself overlaid on typical radiology operations, provided valuable information for our department and staff to use in a very practical way,” says Ms. Canal. “Philips was instrumental in helping us pinpoint our CT workflow problems and streamline our process.”