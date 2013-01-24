Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Consulting
farah hospital kids with kttenscanner

The happiness project in Jordan; providing health and quality of life

Patient-centered care

 

Healthcare in the Middle East is full of complex challenges, continually testing the ability to deliver high quality of care. Philips patient-centric approach and integrated healthcare solutions help drive the costs down while improving the access to healthcare.

 

Our partnership with Farah Medical Campus in Amman, Jordan is unique. Farah Medical Campus will open a brand new, state-of-the-art hospital, which has patient experience firmly at the center of its ethics. Philips brings the latest innovations to the people of Jordan, positively impacting their lives.

 

The hospital becomes the first LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environment Design) certified hospital in Jordan, and one of the largest centers in the world hosting Philips Ambient Experience.

Farrah Gen
video thumbnail image
Take a VR tour of Farah Medical Center. For best viewing, please view in Chrome.
  • For some patients it is the first time when they come to a hospital for an examination and for them it is a strange world. So the Ambient Experience gives them relaxation.”

    Dr Majed Gosheh

    Head of Radiology and Chief Radiologist

  • It is very important for us to have such a solid partner to provide the best possible outcomes to our staff and patients. Happy staff equals good outcome, happier staff equals better outcome.”

    Dr. Sanad Kilani

    Vice President for Clinical Affairs

    Our Approach

    At Farah they believe holistic care revolves around evidence-based medical practices, advanced technology, clear communication and human emotions. Healthcare and medical treatment is a holistic journey to wellness.

     

    Besides our advanced imaging technologies, Philips was approached for our unique capabilities in the patient experience area. Ambient Experience deployed a dedicated team of experts that worked closely together with the hospitals key stakeholders to attain insights in the needs, hopes, anxieties and concerns of patients, family and staff. Based on these findings, areas were identified that help create and build clinical and meaningful hospital environments enhancing the care delivery for patients as well as the care providers.

     

    We delivered a package of 15 high end imaging solutions for the radiology-, cardiovascular and the nuclear medicine departments in addition to a suite of 20 Ambient Experience rooms with two KittenScanners. All contributing to a better patient, family and staff experience.

    video thumbnail image
    Ambient Experience at Farah Medical Campus.

    Purposefully Designed Healthcare Environment

     

    Ambient Experience solutions

    Philips Ambient Experience is an approach to clinical environment design, aimed at improving the patient, family and staff experience. Our solutions integrate dynamic lighting, sound and video that create positive distractions for patients as well as recommendations for effective workflow, storage and processes within the facility.

     

    Ambient Experience with the Kittenscanner

    KittenScanner

    The Philips team also installed two KittenScanners (small scale scanners) which are designed to reduce fear and playfully educate children about the scanning process. As the child scans a toy, a display tells how the scanner works on the figure and why the exam is needed. As children play with the KittenScanner, attention is focused on learning and having fun, positively impacting the pediatric experience as well as patient and parent satisfaction.

    As a child of 3.5 it is very easy to get caught up and get scared from other things. I think the fact that she was so distracted with the beautiful colors and dynamic movement of the images was very stimulating for her. As a parent it was very comforting.”

    Meyce Alaud-Din

    mother of Selma

    Meet our team

    • Werner Satter

      Werner Satter
      General manager Experience Solutions

       

      Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing. Werner has previous experience as a strategic innovation consultant, conducting design innovation programs. He is an acclaimed speaker at healthcare conferences on the topics of healthcare design, people-centric environments, as well as enhancing the patient, family, and staff experience. Werner holds a master's of economics with a specialization in marketing, economic psychology, and sociology.

      Learn more about our consulting services
       
      Contact us

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory

      Contact details

      *
      *
      *
      *

      Company details

      *
      *
      *
      What does this mean?

      Related capabilities

       

      Learn more about our healthcare consulting services for your organization

      Customer stories in Healthcare management

      View Archives

      Innovation Matters blog

      @PhilipsHealth

      Read more

      News

      Read More
      *Results from case studies are not predictive of results of other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand