Embracing innovation to address operational shifts
As more healthcare systems expand their virtual care programs, the role of enterprise informatics is evolving, giving organizations the flexibility to pivot, and adopt new ways of working and managing their patients. For example, diagnostic departments are implementing teleradiology programs that allow radiologists to maintain social distancing protocols while reviewing patient’s images; as well as tele-health visits and Patient portal deployments. Using these technologies, care providers can continue to provide diagnosis in a timely manner, monitor disease progression, while reassuring patients remotely.