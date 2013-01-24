Predictable spend tied to patient volume

Is this way of doing business right for you?
Answer 3 quick questions and get immediate feedback about whether Enterprise Monitoring as a Service could address your current challenges.
Are unplanned expenses forcing you to postpone investing in monitoring system updates, education and improvements?
How valuable is OPEX spending over CAPEX as a feature in a service-based models?
Are you willing to consider vendor ownership of patient monitoring assets?
Based on your answers, your hospital:
Could strongly benefit from EMaaS
Congratulations! Based on your answers, it looks like EMaaS may be the ideal solution for your patient monitoring needs. Let us connect you with a team member to start the conversation about how EMaaS can be tailored to you.
Based on your answers, your hospital:
Might benefit from EMaaS
Your answers indicate that Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) could benefit your hospital. Get in touch for a customized analysis that will give you details about a possible fit, or to learn about another option that might suit your needs.
Based on your answers, your hospital:
Would benefit from a different solution right now
You’re not alone. In our survey of healthcare leaders, 30% stated that this model wasn’t feasible for them right now, even though nearly all of them said it was the way to go. We’re happy to talk about your options in the short- and longer-term.
Deliver financial and operational improvements with a predictable spend
Always-accessible Philips expertise provides you with resources for planned, sustainable access to the latest technology, education and clinical capabilities.
Get a customized EMaaS analysis
Benefits across the hospital
Through flexible services and dedicated improvement projects, EMaaS delivers access to the latest patient monitoring and support capabilities with a predictable cost of delivery.
