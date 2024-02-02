Notable improvement in diffusion-weighted imaging

With SmartSpeed, Kumamoto Chuo Hospital also has the ability to use EPI diffusion-weighted imaging (EPICS-DWI) with Compressed SENSE, which is an important step forward according to Dr. Katahira. “Before, our EPI diffusion was performed using SENSE, but now with Compressed SENSE it is possible to obtain very clear images,” he says. He also describes the benefit of being able to perform 3D diffusion-weighted imaging. “Previously, we only had DWI images in one direction to make a diagnosis. Now, we can do something that was not possible before: performing a DWI volume acquisition so that multiplanar reconstruction can be used, allowing us to look at scan results from all directions to make the diagnosis,” Dr. Katahira says. “What used to be a diagnosis based on just cross-sectional images, can now be based on a volume image. This is a dramatic improvement for us, because it is now possible to look at slices in various cross section directions. For example, the presence or absence of venous invasion is very important in rectal cancer patients, because venous invasion can cause metastasis in the future. The ability to reconstruct images according to the direction of the blood vessels, allows us to see venous infiltration more realistically, which is a world of difference from what we were used to.”