Interoperability
Interoperability and Philips

As a global leader in health technology, Philips continuously strives to unlock the hidden value of medical data. The sharing of patient data between medical devices and information systems has tremendous potential to drive seamless care and better health outcomes – by supporting more accurate and timely clinical decisions, improving clinical workflows and reducing operational complexity – while at the same time lowering costs.

 

To realize this potential, the data – and the actionable insights they hold – should be available in formats that can be shared effortlessly, transparently and above all securely within and between hospital systems, in the home, or on the move.

At Philips, we believe an enterprise-wide approach to interoperability can ensure that insight-rich data is put to meaningful and appropriate use, helping to transform the delivery of healthcare for everyone."

Increasingly, healthcare organizations will need to look holistically at data-sharing strategies that span the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, through diagnosis and treatment, to care in the home. The future of healthcare is all about connecting systems, hospital departments and care pathways and enabling data sharing across the healthcare landscape. Interoperability of medical devices, information systems and electronic health records (EHR) will be essential to achieve this goal.

 

As we work toward our vision of improving the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025, Philips is committed to playing a responsible and leading role in the development and deployment of Healthcare IT interoperability standards, in line with industry best practices and complying with legal and privacy requirements.

For more information about Philips' ongoing interoperability efforts, please contact:

Paul Coebergh van den Braak

Standardization Manager

 

Philips Intellectual Property & Standards

High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE Eindhoven, The Netherlands

E-mail: paul.coebergh.van.den.braak@philips.com

 

Philips Intellectual Property & Standards
High Tech Campus 5
5656 AE Eindhoven
The Netherlands

Interoperability and standards


Philips has always been deeply engaged in the development and advancement of industry standards and we are a prominent member of the industry’s leading standard-setting organizations, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), HL7, DICOM, Continua and more.

Open platforms


Philips understands the importance of being able to leverage data from various devices and we remain strongly committed to open platforms. We have helped shape the open exchange of health data in our healthcare informatics applications for decades, most recently through our HealthSuite Digital Platforms.

New technologies

 

Technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics are rapidly gaining ground in healthcare. These technologies will make it possible to aggregate, prioritize, analyze and present critical patient data and actionable insights in real time to help physicians decide on precision treatment for the most challenging medical cases.

Patient safety


Philips was one of the first nine companies to sign the Open Data Pledge as part of the Patient Safety Movement. We have existing solutions in the ICU environment that operate under uniform open standards to be able to unlock the full potential of health data, which now includes the added wave of data generated from connected health devices from 3rd parties emerging in the market now. First-time-right diagnostics and improved monitoring and treatments will reduce errors and improve efficiency, thereby increasing patient safety.

