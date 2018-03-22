Cloud-based patient education platform drives better outcomes Studies show that patient engagement is a key factor in improving outcomes. But many patients don’t have the knowledge they need to take an active role in their care. The company Mytonomy — applies cognitive learning principles in its cloud-based patient education platform to help fill this information gap. By educating and engaging patients, Mytonomy’s Patient Experience Cloud aims to drive better outcomes and lower costs — and it’s available from any device, anywhere, at any time.