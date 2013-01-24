Yong Qin Zeng

Current role



Yong Qin has extensive research experience in both academia and industry, including start-ups. She’s a passionate advocate for open innovation — a collaborative approach to research and development that’s a stark contrast to the siloed mindset that has traditionally dominated industries. At Philips Ventures, she collaborates with new partners to help them identify consumer needs and guide them to solutions. She’s also driven the development of multiple venture projects, which have led to two new business unit creations.

