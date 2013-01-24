Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Thought Leadership
top us news masthead image

Improving population management

for the hospital of tomorrow

Contact us
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

We see improvements in the way new healthcare payment models can work to deliver improved patient care. We recognize the need to not only innovate through technology, but transform the way that care is delivered, focusing on patient outcomes, value for payers, and expansion of access to care for populations.


Moving from volume to value is complex where incentives, processes, technologies and cultures must all align. By applying our clinical expertise, data analytics and telehealth solutions within a unique consulting framework, we can accelerate the transition to population-based care. We partner with our customers to enhance care delivery, from the waiting room to the living room. Together, we can create a healthier tomorrow.

Speaking at a recent US News and World Report “Hospital of Tomorrow” conference in Washington, DC, Philips together with Banner Health explored these ideas in a featured case study panel session, “Care Delivery Transformation for Chronic Condition Management and Better Population Health.”
news
U.S. New and World Report convenes the nation’s top health care leaders– medical experts, hospital executives, policymakers, insurers, consumer advocates and industry analysts–to tackle today’s most pressing issues.

Speakers

Amy Andersen, Vice President and Partner, Population Health, Philips Healthcare

Amy Andersen, Vice President and Partner, Population Health, Philips Healthcare

 

Read bio
Brian A. Rosenfeld, MD, FCCM, FCCP, VP & Chief Medical Officer for Philips Hospital to Home

Brian A. Rosenfeld, MD, FCCM, FCCP, VP & Chief Medical Officer for Philips Hospital to Home

 

Read bio
Robert Groves, Vice President Health Management for Banner Health

Robert Groves, Vice President Health Management for Banner Health

 

Read bio
Jane Lucas Health Policy Counsel, Office of U.S. Senator John Thune

Jane Lucas, Health Policy Counsel, Office of U.S. Senator John Thune

 

Read bio

Related articles

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand