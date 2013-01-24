Home
Seamless radiology
Radiology resources

Podcast Series: Philips Imaging Connections

Fresh perspectives from imaging peers

Philips podcast icon

Welcome to Philips Imaging Connections

Your source for straight talk from imaging professionals that explores bright ideas, best practices and unique perspectives. Listen to Philips Imaging Connections on these popular podcast platforms.
imaging image

Podcast

03. Fear and anxiety in imaging: Psychology meets technology

 

Experts discuss common psychological responses to diagnostic imaging exams and suggest ways to mitigate fear and anxiety for better imaging outcomes.

20:45
Listen now
Patient no-shows

Podcast
02. The impact of patient no-shows: What the data tells us

 

A unique research collaboration between the University of Washington and at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. Hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.

19:25
Listen now
Sick girl speaks

Podcast
01. Sick Girl Speaks: A bed's-eye view of imaging

 

Tiffany Christensen, CPXP, VP of Experience Innovation at The Beryl Institute and author of Sick Girl Speaks, shares her story as a cystic fibrosis and double lung transplant recipient to offer insights about how to improve the patient experience of imaging.

23:15
Listen now

