Aligned with the same platform as our System One sleep therapy technology, the Philips Respironics BiPAP AVAPS Non-Invasive ventilator provides the comfort of pressure ventilation and the consistent efficacy of assured tidal volume.

Specifications

General system
Dimensions
  • 18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
Starting ramp
  • 4 to EPAPmin
Pressure range
  • IPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O; EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O; CPAP 4 - 20 cm H₂O
Breath rate
  • 0 - 30 beats per minute
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 30 (S-mode)
Warranty
  • Two years (US only)
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-min increments) min
Weight without humidifier
  • 1.36 (3) kg (lbs)
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
  • up to 3 mon
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 (50/60) VAC (Hz)
Filters
  • Foam and optional ultra-fine
Device setup
  • LCD/control wheel/push button
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
  • Compliance VIC, 1-, 7- and 30-day averages
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
  • <gt/>1 yr
Compliance meter
  • Breathing detection
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Humidification
  • Integrates with System One 60 Series humidifier and System One 60 Series Heated Tube humidifier
Miscellaneous
  • Lighted LEDs
Comfort features
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T
Flex comfort
  • Bi-Flex
Encore/DirectView data capture and reporting
Encore/DirectView data capture and reporting
Patterns of use
  • Standard
Advanced event detection*
  • Standard
Reimbursement
  • RAD with backup rate
  • Philips Respironics devices with advanced event detection detect, respond to (some models), and log these advanced events: Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), respiratory-related arousal (RERA), snore, flow limitation (FL), leak, vibratory snore (VS), obstructive airway apnea (OA), large leak (LL), clear airway apnea (CA), periodic breathing (PB), and hypopnea (H).