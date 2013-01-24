Home
EP navigator Catheter navigation tool for EP procedures

EP navigator

Catheter navigation tool for EP procedures

EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.

