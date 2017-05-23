Home
CardiacSwing Dual-axis rotational coronary angiography

CardiacSwing

Dual-axis rotational coronary angiography

Enhance insight into coronary anatomy with CardiacSwing (formerly XperSwing) dual-axis rotational angiography. It produces unique visualizations of the coronary tree with a single contrast injection. These views are designed to reduce vessel foreshortening.

Features
Insightful dual-axis rotation
Conventional coronary angiography and single-axis rotational angiography (RA) have limitations when diagnosing coronary artery disease due to vessel overlap and foreshortening. Unlike these techniques which acquire multiple acquisitions, CardiacSwing can perform LAO/RAO and cranial/caudal movements in a single acquisition to enhance visibility and patient care.
New views of complex vessels
Unexpected angles are visualized thanks to the LAO/RAO and cranial/caudal trajectory of CardiacSwing. These views of the coronary tree provide additional support for lesion assessment and can expose views of vasculature that might be hidden in conventional coronary angiography or single-axis RA. CardiacSwing may help reduce misinterpretation caused by vessel eccentricity, overlap, and foreshortening.
One run saves valuable time
CardiacSwing has the potential to reduce procedure time significantly by replacing the multiple acquisitions required by standard angiography or single-axis rotational angiography with a single run.[1-2] In addition, it can enhance the consistency of imaging results by eliminating the gap between adjacent projections and potential deviation from the optimal angle of observation.[3]

  • 1. Giuberti RSO, Caixeta A, Carvalho AC, Soares MM, Abreu-Silva EO, Medina Pestana JO, Silva Junior, HT, Lucia Vaz M, Genereuw P, Fernandes RWA. A randomized trial comparing dual axis rotational versus conventional coronary angiography in a population with a high prevalence of coronary artery disease. J Interv Cardiol. 2014 Oct;27(5):456-64. Doi: 10.1111/joic.12148. Epub 2014 Aug 18.
  • 2. Grech M, Debono J, Xuereb RG, et al. A comparison between dual axis rotational coronary angiography and conventional coronary angiography. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv 2012;80(4): 576–580. Available from: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/ 22105940
  • 3. Klein AJ, Garcia JA, Hudson PA, Kim MS, Messenger JC, Casserly IP, Wink O, Hattler B, Tsai TT, Chen SYJ, Hansgen A, Carroll JD. Safety and efficacy of dual-axis rotational coronary angiography vs. standard coronary angiography. Cath Cardiovas Interv. 2011;77:820-827.