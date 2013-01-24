Philips Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm is bringing new levels of satisfaction to physicians - a new clinical study reports significant improvements in the necessity of table-positioning, radial access and operator ergonomics.
Prince of Wales Private Hospital about the unique benefits of Philips Azurion with FlexArm image-guided therapy system in the Hybrid OR. A truly multi-purpose room providing unlimited flexibility for open and angiographic endovascular procedures.
Discover the benefits for your vascular procedures.
Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its Hybrid OR with Philips Azurion with FlexArm image-guided therapy system. A Hybrid OR that adapts to the positioning of multi-disciplinary cardiac teams.
Discover the benefits for your cardiac procedures.
Improve radial access workflow
The rising use of radial artery access for percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) and other cardiac cases requires new imaging flexibility. Now rather than pivoting the table to visualize a fully extended arm, FlexArm enables off-center imaging and Image Beam Rotation to align the X-ray field of view with the arm. This can save time and enhance visualization for diverse procedures and types of patients.
An independent user study showed 91% reduction in table positioning movements, from 19.4 to 1.8 on average, in procedures that include table pivots, such as radial access procedures, compared to the Philips Azurion 7 C20 system.1
Enhance anesthesiology and patient access
When anesthesia is involved in a complex cardiac case, it’s important to keep the head end of the table free to allow undisturbed access to the patient, especially if TEE (transesophageal echocardiography) guidance is also required. The FlexArm stand allows both the anesthesiologist and echocardiologist to remain close to the patients head throughout the procedure, while the C-arm moves around them.
100 % of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that FlexArm offered uncompromised access to the patient's head end.1
Work ergonomically
To allow all your team members to choose ergonomic working positions during structural heart procedures, chronic total occlusions (CTOs) and other lengthy interventions, the FlexArm stand can visualize virtually any region of interest without having to move the table. This eliminates the need to bend over or twist in an awkward angle and allows you to comfortably reach instruments, equipment and the patient, which allows you to work in more ergonomical positions.
100 % of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that FlexArm would allow them to work with great flexibility.1
Image tall patients in one pass to save time
Imaging tall patients from the groin to the heart during PCI and CTO procedures is often cumbersome and time-consuming with conventional interventional systems. FlexArm solves this issue by making a 45 degree rotation, while maintaining alignment on the region of interest, so tall patients can be smoothly imaged from the groin to the heart in one pass. This prevents having to move the system all the way to the side position (90 degrees), which saves you time and space.
94 % of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that FlexArm offers full body coverage without the need to move the patient.1
Save time when it counts
If a complication arises during a cardiovascular intervention when there are a lot of staff and equipment around the table, quick access to the patient is essential. FlexArm makes quick access possible by moving away from the table to an automatic standby position with one simple move of the Axsys controller. When called back, FlexArm will follow the same route back to its original position, creating a predictable movement for staff. Equipment remains in place and the 3D image fusion is maintained so you can quickly pick up where you left off without making new scans.
Open up space around the table
Advances in minimally invasive imaging technologies pave the way for creating interventional treatment environments that can support a mix of cardiac and vascular procedures. But conventional interventional X-ray equipment and robotic systems can make inefficient use of space when large care teams and ancillary equipment are in the room. FlexArm’s compact form takes up less floor space and creates more working space around the table to support multiple specialties now and in the future. That means your mixed room can boost your return on investment in the long run.
Easy positioning of supportive equipment
Supportive, but sometimes bulky supportive equipment can hinder your medical team from working at the head end and sides of the table. The exceptional positioning flexibility of FlexArm creates additional work positions and provides new ways to position the monitor during cases in a fully occupied room. If necessary, anesthesiologists can work undisturbed at the head end to monitor the patient’s condition continuously. You can easily convert to open surgery – one movement of the Axsys controller sends the system to automatic standby without disrupting staff or equipment.
Perform peripheral procedures without moving the table
When performing a peripheral procedure, you need to maintain intense concentration to keep the catheter tip at the right position. FlexArm can move the C-arm from access point to region of interest without moving the table. This avoids pulling wires and helps you stay focused. It also allows a clear line of sight with the monitor to support you in working smoothly and confidently.
Enhance confidence and efficiency of TACE procedures
Transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) is a complex procedure with patients varying widely in terms of tumor load and tumor locations. To give your medical team more flexibility to perform these procedures, FlexArm provides you with 7 C-arm position options for 3D overlay navigation. In addition to these 7 navigation positions, FlexArm enables 3 positions for acquiring the rotational scans: at the head end and on both sides of the table. These options give your team the flexibility to plan the procedure in the most efficient way. It also gives you the flexibility to adjust the procedure set-up during the case when needed, regardless of table side. This can increase speed and enhance patient access and staff satisfaction.
Improve visualization for every procedure
Radiology interventions are performed from head to toe and on both sides of the patient. That means your X-ray system has to be just as flexible. With FlexArm, you can exactly visualize what you need to see at the moment you need it. Image Beam Rotation keep
Enhance anesthesiology and patient access
When an interventionalist, surgeon and anesthesiologist are all working at the table, they often have to step out of their preferred working position during imaging projections. FlexArm can be positioned at 45 degree angle relative to the table, while maintaining alignment with the region of interest. This gives the anesthesiologist access to the head side and the interventional radiologist and surgeon access to each side of the table – or any other position desired. Each specialist can be on hand where and when needed without compromising their access to the patient.
Improve the patient experience
Frequent table movements during PTA (percutaneous transluminal angioplasty) and other complex interventions can create stress for patients. FlexArm allows you to move the system around the patient instead of pivoting or panning the table, so patients feel more relaxed during procedures. This can enhance the patient experience.
Simulation tests with FlexArm systems showed that in procedures that include table pivots, such as radial access procedures, table positioning movements were reduced by 91% from 19.4 to 1.8 on average per procedure compared to the Philips Azurion 7 C20 system. 8 participants eliminated all movement.2,3
Your platform for innovation – today and tomorrow
The demand for minimally invasive interventions is expected to continue to increase. FlexArm’s unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility, and intuitive operation can help you create the ideal multipurpose treatment environment to support different medical specialist team to work in one room in diverse clinical set-ups. As new techniques and demand arises, your FlexArm room positions you to evolve your services in the same room.
94 % of physicians who participated in a simulated use study agreed that FlexArm flexibility is capable of supporting new procedures.1
Increase lab utilization with procedure-based workflows
FlexArm’s movement flexibility and intelligent motion control allow you to set up procedure-based workflows to broaden lab utilization. You can stand at the head end for a carotid case, at the left or right side of the table for an EVAR, and quickly access any location on a patient during a trauma case. For complex cases, you can position the C-arm at 45 degrees to create space for yourself and for the anesthesiologist at the head end. To optimize working conditions for all team members, FlexArm can move 270 degrees around the table. This allows all imaging positions to be reached without obstructing the position of team members or nearby equipment. With Image Beam Rotation, the C-arm can be positioned at any angle, while maintaining alignment with anatomy.
Enhance patient care during complex procedures
Frequent table movements during trauma and other critical procedures can dislodge wires and tubes and disrupt the equipment and instrument set-up at crucial moments. FlexArm gives you the ability to handle cases requiring full body access with 2D or 3D imaging from three sides of the table without pivoting or panning the table. This can enhance patient care and improve catheter, wire and intubation control. It also supports more efficient interventions by allowing you to standardize your clinical set-up.
Smoothly switch to open surgery
Quickly switch from a minimally invasive to an open procedure when needed. FlexArm makes fast access possible by moving away from the table to an automatic standby position with one simple move of the Axsys controller. This creates space around the table to perform all procedures that do not require X-ray imaging. It also allows quick access to a patient during an emergency situation. When called back, FlexArm follows the same route back to its original position, creating a predictable movement for staff. Equipment remains standing and the 3D image fusion is maintained so you can quickly pick up where you left off without making new scans.
Easy to use, easy to learn system
FlexArm offers many new innovations to help physicians and team members maintain their focus on the procedure. Whether you angulate or rotate the imaging system, the X-ray beam remains centered over the region of interest so you do not have to constantly re-adjust the position of the image to display it correctly. The Axsys motion control system and FlexArm’s positioning flexibility provide predictable and precise system movements that promote less disturbance and greater staff concentration. All work hand in hand with Azurion’s unique user design, enabling an easy to use, easy to learn
Advanced infection management
To manage infection risk for patients during treatment, the FlexArm system is designed to meet stringent contamination control standards for operating rooms. It offers a Hybrid OR ceiling kit that supports Hybrid OR sterility requirements and allows easy cleaning of moving ceiling parts. The kit is designed to reduce laminar airflow disturbances when operating with a laminar airflow system.
Make efficient use of space
FlexArm opens up room to work anywhere needed around the table and use different patient access options to support a wide range of procedures and help you make efficient use of space. Its compact design frees up space for ancillary equipment, booms and carts, It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area and it’s more predictable in its movements.
Your platform for innovation – today and tomorrow
As the demand for Hybrid ORs continues to increase, you can confidently welcome new clinical specialties into your FlexArm environment, and also embrace new treatment options for current user groups. Today, the flexibility of FlexArm supports current user groups like vascular, cardiac, and
Increase your suite utilization with procedure-based workflows
An interventional lab or Hybrid OR is a costly investment, so you want to make the most productive and efficient use of this environment. FlexArm’s movement flexibility and intelligent motion control allow you to set up procedure-based workflows to perform a broader mix of procedures in one room. These workflows are also more efficient: they have been shown to slash system positioning time by 27% compared to labs with conventional interventional systems as table movements and table pivots are not needed anymore.1
Your platform for innovation – today and tomorrow
The demand for multi-purpose treatment environments is expected to continue to increase your interventional lab or Hybrid OR utilization. FlexArm’s unlimited imaging and staff positioning flexibility create the ideal environment to support different specialist medical teams working in one room. Imagine a blend of surgical and endovascular, cardiac and peripheral or endovascular and orthopedic procedures. As new techniques and demand arise in laparoscopic and thoracic surgery, pulmonary and other areas, your FlexArm room positions you to evolve your services in the same room.
Increase standardization of clinical set-ups to streamline procedures
Working efficiently and consistently in a multipurpose room is a challenge given the different medical teams and equipment involved. With the full flexibility of the FlexArm system, you no longer need to move the patient table during imaging or disturb nearby equipment and instruments. Anesthesiologists and ultrasound specialists can take the preferred position at head side and stay there during the procedure, while the C-arm moves around them. ProcedureCards offer presets and can display hospital checklists/protocols to standardize set-up for all cases.
Make efficient use of space
FlexArm opens up room to work anywhere needed around the table and use different patient access options to support a wide range of procedures and help you make efficient use of space. Its compact design frees up space for ancillary equipment, booms and carts. It also makes more working space available compared to robotic imaging systems because it does not create a large “no fly zone” in the treatment area and it’s more predictable in its movements.
Attract new referrals and medical professionals
Setting up a new interventional lab or Hybrid OR with FlexArm allows you to position your healthcare facility as a technologically advanced institution in its area. Its flexibility allows to embrace new treatment techniques and also offers better ergonomics for your medical staff. This can help you attract both leading medical professionals and new patients who are looking for advanced care options.