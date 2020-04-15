2 Radiology Staff in Focus: A Radiology Services Impact and Satisfaction Survey of Technologists and Imaging Directors. Philips; 2019:17. (link)

3 For routine exams. Based on in-house testing.

4 Provided a filled database with >100 exams, each 4 images. Examination cycle time: Time from pressing the complete button until the next examination can be scheduled.

5 Provided a filled database with >100 exams, each 4 images. Image cycle time: Time from end of X-ray until the system is ready for next action.

6 Cavallo J, Forman H. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on radiology practices. Radiology. Published online April 15, 2020. doi:

10.1148/radiol.2020201495 (link)

7 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

8 Lichtenstein DA, Malbrain M. Lung ultrasound in the critically ill (LUCI): a translational discipline. Anaesthesiol Intensive Ther. 2017;49(5):430-436.

doi:10.5603/AIT.a2017.0063

9 Collaboration Live software is a work in progress. Currently pending US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, Collaboration Live is designed to support

peer-to-peer connections, enabling screen sharing to provide remote consultation, collaboration and training, according to the vendor. When it receives clearance, Collaboration. Live will be available with the company's premium (EPIQ) ultrasound systems.



Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.