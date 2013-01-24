Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Lumify
performance banner image

Philips Lumify powered by Reacts 

Live integrated, tele-ultrasound, Real-time collaboration

Reacts logo
Contact us

Discover the world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution - Lumify with Reacts

Lumify integrated Tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts-still video
Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.

Integrating Reacts into Lumify: the innovation story.

Philips Lumify with Reacts: Partnership in integrated tele-ultrasound video
Hear how Philips partnered with Dr. Yanick Beaulieu, founder and creator of Reacts, to bring the world's first integrated tele-ultrasound capability to life.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Using Reacts on Lumify

Reacts on device
Contacts icon
Connect with other Reacts users from around the world.
Calling icon
Quickly and easily initiate or receive a Reacts tele-ultrasound call any time.
Streaming icon
Collaborate in real time by sharing your devices camera, your voice, and your ultrasound exam.
No streaming icon
Control what you share with your remote collaborator with the tap of your finger.
Camera-flip icon
Choose which device camera to use: front camera for face-to-face calls, rear camera to let your collaborator see what you see.
Mic icon
You have control over what you share and don't share. Easily tap the microphone icon to mute your audio.
Reacts pointer icon
Seamlessly interact with your remote collaborator with virtual pointers. Activate your pointer to highlight points of interest on your ultrasound image, and see your remote collaborator's pointer as well...all in real time.
Lock icon
Communicate with confidence knowing Reacts is HIPAA and PIPEDA compliant. One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture.

Getting started for free

 

Getting started with Lumify tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts couldn't be easier: plug in your transducer, redeem one of the two access codes included with your transducer, begin using Reacts. The Access codes provided to you by Philips provide you free Reacts licenses, see below for details and terms:

If you purchased the transducer outright, upon registering your transducer, you have 12 consecutive months to redeem or share your Reacts access codes before they expire. Each access code, once redeemed, provides access to the Standard Plan of Reacts for a 6-month period. After the 6-month period, contact IIT Reacts to get started with the best Reacts plan for your needs.
For more information visit https://reacts.com/
Access code screen app

Communicate with Confidence

 

One of the main characteristics of Reacts is its robust security architecture. It provides a highly secure connection within and outside the healthcare system to include hospital networks, home care, patients, private facilities, and clinicians working from home.

 

Reacts uses XMPP protocol and the jingle library for peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming capabilities, ensuring end to end DTLS-SRTP security with encryption to the audio and video streams.

 

  • Complies with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and PHIPA privacy and security standards
  • Servers are hosted by a secure data center in Canada, with redundancy in a second secure center.
  • DTLS-SRTP secured streams
  • Strong identification
  • Logs available

Getting started with Reacts on Lumify

Creating a reacts account
See more videos
Conducting a reacts session

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand