Every day, healthcare leaders are managing more data from more devices across a growing number of care settings for larger populations. Philips is leveraging deep clinical expertise and meaningful innovations to deliver connected, secure and meaningful informatics solutions across clinical and operational departments to empower the people behind the data.
Explore our solutions that foster collaboration and optimize workflows, shortening the path to precise decisions. We partner with healthcare providers, IT and clinical teams across the enterprise, helping them to produce meaningful, data-driven insights for clinical and operational decision-making, as well as to adopt innovations through the use of maturity models to drive digital transformation.
DIAM: A strategic roadmap to digital imaging maturity
DIAM, and other HIMSS Analytics Maturity Model frameworks were built to assist organizations around the globe to efficiently and effectively adopt and get the most out of their technology. To guide organizations along the way, HIMSS Analytics Certified Organizations have been professionally trained on the maturity model(s) and are able to effectively educate and guide you as you progress through the maturity model stages. Philips is a Certified Organization for the HIMSS Analytics DIAM.
Philips is a Certified Organization for the HIMSS Analytics DIAM.
Investing in an enterprise informatics solution shouldn't be a risk. We back our performance claims with a 99.99% uptime guarantee for critical systems, and unlimited licenses and modality connections that make it easy to scale or adapt your solution whenever your enterprise changes. We also make our innovations available to you as part of your plan, to keep you on the cutting edge.
We offer both managed service and capital budget approaches, both with full cost transparency and outstanding service. Our managed service model is unique in the industry. You only pay for the studies and volumes that you archive and use. Our fee-per-study (FPS) pricing is based on the total volume commitment – so the more total studies you do with us over the life of the contract, the lower the FPS.
Our managed service model is unique in the industry. You only pay for the studies and volumes that you archive and use. Our fee-per-study (FPS) pricing is based on the total volume commitment – so the more total studies you do with us over the life of the contract, the lower the FPS.
Laying the foundation for complete imaging health records. Read the Signify research white paper.
When you have a solid foundation, you are prepared to build and grow, no matter what changes the future holds. Philips Enterprise Imaging Solution is built on a foundation of interoperability, cybersecurity, and servicing and monitoring, to keep your informatics solution connected, secure, and performing as it should.
Philips Enterprise Imaging Solution offers a full suite of innovative solutions and a single point of integration with your existing infrastructure (like your EMR). This enables a single, comprehensive patient view across care settings.
Because your data is both varied and complex, we design our solution components based on industry standards whenever possible.
Our solution employs the latest security updates and can encrypt data in-transit to protect personal health information from unauthorized disclosure. To document compliance with government and industry regulations, we issue detailed patching reports that identify patching activity.
To enhance efficiency, keep your solution up to date, and simplify operations, we employ a suite of serviceability and monitoring solutions. This includes proactively detecting and resolving potential issues before they impact you and providing timely upgrades.
When healthcare providers and manufacturers met at a KLAS Keystone Summit, they identified five core functions of an enterprise imaging solution1: capture, storage, viewing, interoperability/image exchange and analytics. Philips Enterprise Imaging Solution offers functionalities to support your needs end-to-end.
Capture images across departments, modalities and file formats.
Vue Image Capture
IntelliSpace Image Capture
Store medical images in a secure repository.
Vue Clinical Repository
IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager
IntelliSpace Universal Data Manager is a scalable, secure, interoperable data management and archive solution that supports organization of large data sets, including millions of images and other data from multiple sources, and delivers them to virtually any clinician throughout your health network.
Vue Desktop Diagnostic Client
Consolidate your diagnostic and reporting tools in a single workspace part of the Vue platform. Our webenabled desktop diagnostic viewer has all the advanced workflow, visualization and reporting tools that diagnosticians need to work efficiently, with all relevant information at their fingertips.
IntelliSpace Radiology
IntelliSpace Radiology is a clinical user interface designed to boost productivity and enhance the impact that radiologists have on patient care.
Quickly and securely deliver the right clinical images to any authorized stakeholder.
Vue Enterprise Viewer and Patient Portal
Our medical image sharing solutions remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery, lower costs and provide a better care experience in any setting.
IntelliSpace Exchange
Smooth, simple, and secure data sharing, by supporting standards-based interoperability. Enables easy access to imaging and patient data across multi-hospital sites and large referral networks.
Are you worried about data migrations?
Most healthcare organizations will need to upgrade their departmental silos to enterprise imaging solutions to stay up to date with current best practices. Everyone involved in a migration project will likely face 10 fears.
Consolidate data with Enterprise repository
Are you looking for consolidating all existing archives of clinical imaging data in a single repository? Learn how successfully integrate different technologies, sites, and archives, from the radiology department to across the enterprise. The Enterprise Repository contribute to an enterprise-level effort to consolidate clinical information for the foundation of your enterprise-wide Imaging Health Record.
Engaging patients
Are you looking for differentiate services by giving patients direct, visual insight into their health status and treatment progress? Learn how closer patient collaboration leads to better care giving the patients a more active role in their own healthcare which includes the ability to view, manage and share their diagnostic images and exam reports.
Automatic system optimizations to reduce the burden on staff.
Keeping patient privacy at the heart of patient care.
Discover IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography
Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.
Meaningful learning for enhanced patience care. Philips Healthcare Education delivers comprehensive, clinically relevant courses, learning paths, and programs designed to help you enhance operational efficiency and deliver high quality patient care.
*Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
