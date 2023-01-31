[1] Lawton J. et al. 2021 ACC/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Coronary Artery Revascularization. JACC. 2022;79(2):e21-e129.

[2] Gotberg M, et al. Instantaneous wave-free ratio compared with fractional flow reserve in PCI: A cost-minimization analysis. Int J Cardiol 2021 1;344:54-59.

[3] 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization: The task force on myocardial revascularization of the European society of cardiology (ESC) and European association for cardio-thoracic surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J. 2018;00:1-96. Japan guidelines

[4] Jeremias A et al. Blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful angiographic percutaneous coronary Intervention: The DEFINE PCI Study. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019 Oct 28;12(20):1991-2001.

[5] Patel M., et al. 1-Year outcomes of blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful PCI. JACC Cardiol Interv. 2022;15(1):52-61.

[6] FDA 510k (#K173860). The iFR modality is intended to be used in conjunction with currently marketed Philips pressure wires. In the coronary anatomy, the iFR modality has a diagnostic cut-point of 0.89 which represents an ischemic threshold and can reliably guide revascularization decisions during diagnostic catheterization procedure.

[7] Gotberg M. et al. iFR-SWEDEHEART: Five-Year Outcomes of a Randomized Trial of iFR-Guided vs. FFR-Guided PCI. Late-breaking clinical Trial presentation at TCT on November 4, 2021.