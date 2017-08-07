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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4LAB2/56

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

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with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Powerful sound with 2x2 watts RMS speakers

Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

16:9 display for great viewing experience

Technical Specifications

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