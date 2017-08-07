2 year warranty
Discontinued
200V4LAB2/56
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.