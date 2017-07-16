2 year warranty
Discontinued
258B6QUEB/56
Simplify your connections
Simple USB-C connection and crystal-clear IPS images. The Philips B line monitor with USB-C connector allows simple notebook docking via one cable for fast data and video to a crystal-clear QHD IPS display, and even notebook charging.
B Line
25" (63.4 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie in less than 60 seconds. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. Additionally, USB-C even allows you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor eliminating the need for extra power cables. All your connections through one simple cable.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
Awards
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The notebook, keyboard, mouse as shown are for illustration purpose only, not included in the product.
The monitor may look different from feature images.