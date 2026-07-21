Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
TV
All series
6000 series Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
Discontinued
Support
43PFT6100/56
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Control your TV with your smart device
The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.
Quick start guide
User manual
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you