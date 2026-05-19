2 year warranty
DST1040/36
Fast and convenient
1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.
Non-stick soleplate
Variable steam setting
Up to 90g of steam boost
Kills 99.99% bacteria**
Calc-clean
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
Calc-clean for extending irons life.
The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.