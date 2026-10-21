Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
1000 Series Steam Iron
Support
DST1040/36
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills. - English (US)
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you