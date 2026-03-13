2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC7035/20
Discontinued
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not de-wrinkle during vertical steaming
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips Steam Iron is releasing smoke while heating up
The iron ready light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking