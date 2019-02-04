2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC9410/66
Super powerful ironing
PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra large 2.5 L watertank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming.
Max 6.7 bar pressure
Up to 450g steam boost
2.5 L water tank capacity
Ultra-light iron
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
Awards
up to 45% energy savings based on IEC 603311, ECO mode compared to TURBO mode