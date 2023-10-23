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  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker
  • New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker

Series 5000Turkish Coffee maker

HDA150/62

New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker

Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready.

See all benefits

Great flavor with style and ease

New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker

  • Slow brew function

  • 4 cups capacity

  • Overheat + overflow protection

  • Easy-touch buttons

  • Ready indicator

Slow brew function

Slow brew function

Enjoy Turkish Coffee the traditional way with Slow brew function, as if prepared on hot coals for a more intense aroma and authenticTurkish coffee taste.

Overheat + overflow protection

Overheat + overflow protection

Always great tasting coffee with overheat and overflow protection.

4 cups capacity

4 cups capacity

Easily share with friends and family with 4 cups capacity.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Jug is not dishwasher safe