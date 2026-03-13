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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Series 5000 Turkish Coffee maker
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HDA150/62
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
HDA150/60_HDA150/61_HDA150/62_HDA150/64_Important Information Manual
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My Philips Turkish Coffee Machine’s coffee is not warm enough
My Philips Turkish Coffee Machine’s coffee jug has black stains
My Philips Turkish Coffee Machine’s coffee has bad or no foam
There is a light/sound from My Philips Turkish Coffee Machine
My Philips Turkish Coffee Machine’s coffee is not strong/watery
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