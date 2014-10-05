2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1871/71
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier.
1000 W
QuickClean
2.5 L, XXL tube
Drip stop
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with upside down sieve, the juicer squeezes every drop of your fruits and vegetables, creating a juice fountain. You get up to 10% more juice, compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861.
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861