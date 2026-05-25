2 year warranty
TAE2100WT/97
Feel the beat, love the fit
Put on these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The headphones also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.
Comfort in-ear fit
In-line control
USB-C connector
3 interchangeable eartips
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear tips create a perfect seal that you can wear for hours at a time. Enjoy all-day listening comfort.
What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver rich bass from powerful 10 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from in-ear that fit just right.
These great headphones feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.